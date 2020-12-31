The Preston Indians fell to the Vallivue Falcons, 63-66, in overtime, during a non-conference game on Dec. 30. See attached gallery.
PHS Indians vs Vallivue Falcons, Dec 29, 2020
Necia Seamons
Editor
