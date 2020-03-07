The Indians have been planning for this day since December 13, 2019. That day Middleton handed Preston their first and only loss of the season to date, and they did it on the Indian's home court. Both teams were confident the way to a state title would be through the other, and they were right.
Tonight Preston prevailed, 51-50, in a game that had fans on their feet numerous times, trying to provide a sixth man to help their respective team. The gym was packed and the cheering was deafening.
The game featured eight ties and eight lead changes before the final buzzer. Preston put the first points on the board with a bucket from Cole Harris but could not get any breathing room at any time during the contest.
“Every time we would get up three or four they would hit a three,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “They are a solid team.”
Though the Vikings tied it up, they never led in the first half. Preston’s largest lead came one minute before the half when Preston went up 26-20, and took that lead to the locker room.
Middleton came out strong in the third quarter and out scored Preston to take a four point lead just under a minute in. The Indians tied it up on a three pointer by Garrett Ward and retook the lead at the 6:00 minute mark. The Vikings stayed right with Preston tying it up twice more and took a five-point lead before Preston rallied and cut it to three to start the fourth. The highlight of the quarter for the Indians was a breakaway two handed dunk by Luke Smellie, which brought fans roaring to their feet.
The fourth quarter was full of emotion as both teams battled for every possession trying to gain an advantage. Finally, trailing 49-50 with 56 seconds left, Smeliie brought the ball down and pulled up for a jumper that put Preston ahead 51-50 with 24 seconds to go. A jump ball, a steal and a foul brought the clock to 5.2 and Middleton had possession. Their shot was launched and Scott Dunn came up with the rebound for the win.