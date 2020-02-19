Preston heads into the 4A 5-6 District tournament as the number one seed and remain undefeated in conference play. They will host the lowest seed remaining from the district play-in games on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. and win or lose, they will play at home again on Feb. 22
In Pocatello on Feb. 14, Preston led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter but trailed Pocatello 28-31 at the half. A nine point run by the home team put Preston behind 31-40 early in the third quarter but Preston rallied and took a two point lead when Garrett Ward hit two free-throws at the end of the quarter. Their momentum continued into the fourth quarter where they widened the gap to 50-43 with six minutes left.
Pocatello wouldn’t go away. They came back to tie it 50-50 and got ahead by fouling out Ty Hyde in the process. Down by one, the loss of Hyde was a blow, but the visiting Indians buckled down and retook the lead. Ahead 58-53, Preston held-off Pocatello in the final seconds for a 58-55 victory, preserving their undefeated status within the district.
If both teams win their district tournament opener they will face each other again in the very next round, the winner of which will go to state as the first or second seed.
Luke Smellie led the team with 18 followed by Hyde with 14. Ward added 10, Cole Harris and Cooper Hobson five each and Rett Robertson and Gabe Hammons three apiece.
“I thought it was a great road win for us tonight,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “The kids showed a bit of grit in the second half in a tough atmosphere and found a way to win on the road. Starts all over next week. Everyone is 0-0 and the stakes go up.”
Earlier in the week, against Burley, Preston struggled After being ahead 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. They scored seven to Burley’s 14 in the second quarter, and trailed 24-29 at the half.
The Indians began to turn things around in the third with a strong defensive effort that limited the Bobcats to seven points and tied the game 36-36.
Gabe Hammons propelled the Indians past Burley with six points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter for a 42-36 lead. His run sparked the Preston offense who went on to outscore Burley 24-17 and win the game 60-53.
Hyde led the Indians with 22 points, Hobson added 10, Hammons nine, Harris eight, Smellie six, Dunn three and Ward two.