Preston was outscored 33-19 by non-conference league Shelley Russetts in the 2020 football season opener.
Preston’s young roster proved eager as the Indians fought back and fourth over a few rounds of three and out for both teams. Shelley scored first but Preston blocked the P.A.T. The Indians answered back with Cole Harris completing a 59-yard touchdown pass that tied the game.
In the second quarter, Tait Rawlings, Trevor Gregory, Hunter Wright, and Justin Inglet made big stops against Shelley’s offence, only letting Shelley score once more. Back on offence, Indian’s Chevy Nelson and Charles Iverson rushed the ball down the field. Rawlings completed two more passes from Preston’s quarterback, Brecker Knapp. Harris completed finished off the first half with another touch down pass.
“We started off strong,” said senior Cole Harris. “Shelley adapted well to our offense. It was fun, though, to repeat last year and make the first two touchdowns of the season again. I owe that to my quarterback Brecker for throwing those good passes. What the rest of the game came down to was execution. We had really good plays called and good ideas, but we just need to build more on them in practice and that is what is going to make the difference going out to Star Valley. On defense, I think we were doing good, we just need to come up faster.”
The second half started off with Shelley scoring, but the their P.A.T. was blocked by Rawlings. Shelley later fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Rawlings as well.
Preston’s offense moved the ball down the field but ended the drive on downs. Back on defense, Shelley, only 20 yards away from the end zone, attempted a touchdown pass on their fourth down, but Preston’s Tate Greene intercepted the ball at the 8-yard line.
“It was a hard fought game,” said Greene. “Challenges happen and we’ve got to over come them, fix them, and see what we can do. The interception helped put some energy into the team and helped keep the team going.”
Fourth quarter began with Rawlings completing a 52-yard touchdown pass. Shelley’s defense dug in and didn’t allow Preston to score the rest of the quarter and ended the game 33-19 for Shelley.
“We played pretty well, we’ve just got to refine things more,” said senior Tait Rawlings. “We’ve got to hit practice hard. I’m not too worried about it though we adapt pretty well. It’s the first game week. Everyone’s got to come together, refine the team a little more and bring down Star Valley.”
“We knew what we needed to do,” said Jesus Ramirez, Preston’s center. “We needed execution. We needed to be there. We needed to know what we were doing. We were confused on a few things, but that should have been our game. It ended up being a good learning experience for us and we will build on that. We will come out ready to beat Star Valley.”
“We came in a very young team. Several couple players Their first night out as varsity,” said Eric Thorson, head coach. “Of course we want to have success early. We’ve worked hard for success, but sometimes battling on the varsity filed you can only is by going out there and get a taste of it. We’ve got a big uphill a head of us. We’ve got some great teams on the schedule. This is going to be a good chance for our players to fix some execution errors and get use to be out on the varsity field. Some pluses are there were some good things we saw from our boys. The players were still fighting to the end. They weren’t getting after each other. They were trying to win the game. Some plays that really worked well, we are going to build on. Sometimes the first game can really be about discovery. And, that is what it was for us tonight. Some other things we discovered tonight is being tougher out on the football field and I think we will see that happening as we see this season goes on. The kids got into the locker room and they still have a lot of drive and desire to get better. We are going to keep going.”
Preston will travel to Star Valley, Wyoming, Firday September 4th. The game will be broadcasted via KACH via mylocalradio.com.
Offensive stats for the Indians were, Brecker Knapp254 passing yards. Receiving yards were led by Harris with 148 yards, followed by Rawling with 52 yards. Hunter Wright had 25, Chevy Nelson had 15 and Tyler Lindhart with 11. Charles Iverson led rushing yards with 23, followed by Brecker Knapp.
Defensive stats were led by Rawlings with 8 tackles, 3 assisted tackles, and a fumble recovery and Charles Iverson had 6 tackles, 10 assisted tackles. Hunter Wright and Chevy Nelson each had 5 tackles. Stetson Oster had 4 tackles and assisted on 2. Josh Read, Trevor Gregory, Colten Francis, Justin and Davon inglet, Harris, Lindhart, and Corbin Winward all had assisted on tackles as well.