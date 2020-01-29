Preston wrestlers were plagued by forfeits in the home match with Minico but those who did wrestle had some great match ups. The Indians travel to Rigby today and will attend the Sugar-Salem tournament Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday Feb. 1.
The Indians won four and nearly picked up a fifth ultimately falling to the Spartans, 18-60, as a team. The Indians honored seniors Michael Diago, Lincoln Bradford, Drevin Rigby, David Seamons, Lydia Gregory and Erin Porter as well as their parents before the match.
David Seamons pinned his man at 152 pounds, as did Brayden Weisbeck at 126. Caigun Keller out-pointed his opponent returning state consolation finalist Dawson Osterhout, 8-5, for a win, and Tait Rawlings also won at 170 pounds. Rawlings was behind in the third round and overtook his opponent in the final seconds with an escape and then a takedown that might have resulted in a pin, had time not expired.
The Indians also went to the Aberdeen tournament over the weekend where Seamons faced teammate Caigun Keller in the championship round. Seamons won the match for first place and Keller took second.
Weisbeck took second in his pod and Bradford took first but neither placed in the finals.