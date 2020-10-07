The Lady Indians split their tri-matches in Idaho Falls last week, then traveled to Pocatello on Oct. 6 (score unavailable at press time). Their final match of the regular season is scheduled at home against Century on Thursday, Oct. 15
At Thunder Ridge on Oct. 1, the Indians started off with a loss in four to the hosts (25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19)
Khloe Hobson had 13 kills in the match and Akazia Knapp seven. Hannah Stephenson recorded seven blocks and Selyce Burnett six. Matti Whitehead added four aces and Hannah Stephenson 26 assists. Matti Whitehead came up with 20 digs.
Next they beat Skyline in four (25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23).
Both Hailey Winward and Hobson dominated the net with 13 kills each. Burnett added nine blocks and Knapp and Winward five apiece. Adree Selley, Hannah Stephenson and Matti Whitehead each had an ace. Stephenson added 40 assists making 66 on the night. Whitehead defended the court with 28 digs and Dru Despain 22.