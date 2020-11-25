Preston High School presented “Anastasia” Nov. 11-13. Based on one of history’s biggest unanswered questions: what happened to Grand Duchess Anastasia Romonov when her entire family was killed in the Boshevik revolution in Russia. Anya is amnesiac orphan in Russia, who believes she is from Paris. Conman Dmitry and ex-aristocrat, Vlad Popov, join her with the intent to bamboozle the only remaining Romanov, Dowager Empress Marie into believing the Anya is the lost Anastasia. They escapes to Paris with a determined Soviet officer on her heels.
The production includes classic songs from 20th Century Fox’s movie of the same name, such as “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” as it explores one determined girl’s journey to find home, love and family. Along the way, she discovers who she was and embraces who she is meant to be.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, few people were able to watch the play. Those who did, noted the talent with which the characters were portrayed. Starring were: Taylee Porter as Little Anastasia, Emaline Steele as 17 Year Old Anastasia, Jackie Palmer as The Dowager Empress, Ellie Andrus as Lilly, Sarah Crosgrove as Anya, Dallon Baird as Dimitry, Ty Jepsen as Vlad, Tyson Bench as Gleb, Madison Jensen as Marfa, Hailey Harris as Paulina, Sadie Moosman as Dunya, Quincy Caldwell as Tsarina, Alyssa Wallentine as Countess Gregory, Anayeli Rodriguez as Olga, Mallory Noyes as Tatiana, Emma Porter as Maria, Dallin Peterborg as Tsar, Thomas Crosgrove as Count Ipolitov, Dixon Thomas as Gorlinksy and Count Leopold, Aiden Larmore as Sergei, Matthew Crosgrove as Count Gregory, and Sean Crosgrove as Alexie.