Under the direction of Kim Hobbs, and Dallin Petterborg, Preston High School will raise the curtains on “Tuck Everlasting” tomorrow, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. The musical runs Thursday through Saturday and again on Monday, Nov. 11.
Starring Makayla Christensen, Ty Jepsen, Ladd Christensen, Tyson Bench, Mason Priestley, Aaron Li, MacKenzie Noyes, Savannah Priestley, Carly Griffiths, Becky Crummitt and Thomas Crosgrove, the production tells the story of of 11-year-old Winnie Foster, who years for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence. She gets more than she imagined when she learns of the magic behind the Tuck Family’s unending youth. She must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. She is faced with an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.
Music for the production will be directed by Jill Durrant, the choir by Sarah Kateifides and Penney Duke, choreography by Deanza King, costuming by Pauline Woodward and the set was designed by Bill Provence.
Tickets for the production are $4 for students and $6 for adults. For group rates, contact Preston High School at 208-852-0280. Tickets are available at the door.