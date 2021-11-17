PHS presents Veterans Day assembly By TERESA CHIPMAN Citizen sports writer Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Nov 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Preston High School presented a Veterans Day assembly honoring veterans in the community on Nov. 11 in the new gym. Garrett Lower opened the program playing the National Anthem.Oakwood’s third grade essay contest winner, Karalyn Gilbert read her essay followed by the PHS band, symphony and choir which performed "God Bless the USA."Fourth grader Mya Hansen then read her winning essay after which each veteran was recognized with a token of appreciation as their name, rank, branch, time served and deployments were listed. × Advertisement The final essay winner, Kimball Carter from the fifth grade, read his essay and then the PHS cheer squad and Phidels performed accompanied by patriotic music played by the band.The finale of the program was a compellation of the military cadence calls sung by the Oakwood Elementary students.The Pioneer and Preston Junior High held separate assemblies honoring veterans as well. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Veterans Day Essay Phs School Music Usa Mya Hansen Junior High Program Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Follow Teresa Chipman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Cache County School District over capacity, looking for solutions Nurses, dozens of others protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Logan One hospitalized after electrical explosion on USU construction site Riverhawks capture 4A state football championship Designing a way of life: Cache Valley family enjoys social media success