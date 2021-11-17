Support Local Journalism

Preston High School presented a Veterans Day assembly honoring veterans in the community on Nov. 11 in the new gym. Garrett Lower opened the program playing the National Anthem.

Oakwood’s third grade essay contest winner, Karalyn Gilbert read her essay followed by the PHS band, symphony and choir which performed "God Bless the USA."

Fourth grader Mya Hansen then read her winning essay after which each veteran was recognized with a token of appreciation as their name, rank, branch, time served and deployments were listed.

The final essay winner, Kimball Carter from the fifth grade, read his essay and then the PHS cheer squad and Phidels performed accompanied by patriotic music played by the band.

The finale of the program was a compellation of the military cadence calls sung by the Oakwood Elementary students.

The Pioneer and Preston Junior High held separate assemblies honoring veterans as well.

