Seventeen schools competed at the Rigby Invitational on April 9-10. The Preston boys took eighth with 36 points and the girls came in fourth overall with 48 points. In the scores below both boys and girls posted some personal records (PR) and season records (SR) at the meet.
Boys top 10 results:
400 Meters - Cole Harris 5th 52.40
800 Meters - Garrett Hale 9th 2:11.16
800 Meters - Brecker Knapp 10th 2:11.18PR
1600 Meters - Sam Jeppsen 8th 4:44.52
3200 Meters - Sam Jeppsen 2nd 9:47.28SR
3200 Meters - Edison Leffler 5th 9:57.11a
110m Hurdles - 39" - Brecker Knapp 3rd 16.14
300m Hurdles - 36" - Brecker Knapp 4th 42.93
4x400 Relay 6th 3:42.16 - Cole Harris, Sam Jeppsen, Tristan Lyon, Brecker Knapp
4x800 Relay 7th 8:40.32 - Garrett Hale, Luke Visser, Dawson Leffler, Reynger Davidsavor
Shot Put - 12lb - Rhett Larsen 10th 39-10.00PR
High Jump - Taite Priestley 1st 6-08.00PR
High Jump - Tyler Lindhardt 3rd 6-02.00
High Jump - Brayker Smith 6th 5-10.00
High Jump - Kimble Rigby 9th 5-06.00
Pole Vault - Kimble Rigby 4th 10-06.00PR
Pole Vault - Ryan Parry 6th 9-06.00PR
Long Jump - Nick Nielson 2nd 20-01.25
Long Jump - Jeremy Higley 8th 18-06.75
Girls top 10 results:
200 Meters - Elly Jeppsen 6th 29.18a
400 Meters - Elly Jeppsen 3rd 1:02.23a
800 Meters - Taylor Romney 2nd 2:28.72SR
800 Meters - Riley Ward 5th 2:33.42
1600 Meters - Riley Ward 7th 5:54.25
1600 Meters - Andie Bell 8th 5:56.14
3200 Meters - Andie Bell 6th 11:59.46SR
3200 Meters - Angelie Scott 7th 12:12.61
4x100 Relay 3rd 52.49 - Anna May, Elly Jeppsen, Kylie Larsen, Kacee Jensen
4x200 Relay 4th 1:52.33 - Anna May, Sydnee Hatch, Taylor Romney, Kacee Jensen
4x400 Relay 2nd 4:23.38 - Kylie Larsen, Taylor Romney, Riley Ward, Elly Jeppsen
Shot Put - 4kg - Rose Bradfield 10th 28-03.00
Pole Vault Ashley - Lowe-Anderson 8th 7-06.00
Pole Vault - Chakobi Lewis 10th 7-06.00
Triple Jump - Olivia Tracy 4th 33-06.00PR