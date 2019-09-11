The Preston Cross Country team ran Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs. They will travel to the Tiger/Grizz meet in Idaho Falls on Friday, Sept. 13, at Freeman Park, which is a big meet for the Indians with some tough competition.
Over 30 teams competed in Soda and the Preston boys finished second in the meet, 92 points behind Idaho Falls Tigers, the defending state champions. The Tigers took first with 59 points. Pocatello came in third with 105 points, Madison fourth at 153 and Star Valley fifth with 172.
Riley Reid led the Indians with a ninth-place finish and a time of 17:05. Sam Jeppsen was 10th at 17:11, Edison Leffler 17th (17:34), Garrett Hale 24th (17:48), Reynger Davidsavor was 35th (18:08), and Dawson Leffler was 55th (18:34). Alex Bustos was the top runner in the JV race with a time of 20:07.
“I thought the boys ran really well today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “This is a big meet and a lot of great competition with some of the Boise schools coming and many of the top programs on our side of the state.
“The boys showed some huge improvements this week and can hopefully continue to improve each week. Idaho Falls and Pocatello are really strong, and we will really have to work to try to close the gap. Our pack time was 1:03 this week which was another improvement. It’s good to see where we are at early in the season and some things we can improve on.”
The Preston girls’ team finished in 15th place overall as a team. Boise and Mountain View from the Boise Valley were first and second with 36 and 73 points respectively.
The girls were led by Harley Larson who finished 70th (23:05), and Alyssa Crowther at 71st (23:07), Paige Shumway (23:17), Rachel Barton (23:27), Emma Johnson (23:53), and Summer Roberts (24:08).
“The girls finished just behind Mountain Home and Pocatello who are both in our conference,” Jones said. “The girls ran better today than last week. Our goal is to improve each week and keep getting better. There are a couple of teams in our conference that are just ahead of us, so we need to keep working.”
Preston’s junior high team also attended the meet and the girls took first place overall with an impressive 36 points. Angelie Scott was fourth (12:06), Myah Atchley seventh (12:08), Elly Jeppsen ninth (12:13), Maren Leffler 10th (12:15), Oakley Reid 12th (12:18) Teneley Kirkbride 19th (12:45), and Ashley Scott 24th (13:00).
The boys’ team was 4th overall with 113 points. Luke Visser was 2nd overall (10:19), Druw Jones third (10:29), Rhett Schumann 32nd (12:20), Noah Conrad 33rd (12:20), Tavin Rigby 55th (12:59), Ty Robertson 64th (13:08), and Hunter Smith 72nd (13:18).