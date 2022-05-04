Students in Eric Allred’s electronics classes at Preston High School have been building flashlights for decades, and lately they’ve been using their skills and knowledge to help with a humanitarian crisis nearly halfway around the world.
Allred, who has taught at PHS for 25 years and also teaches at Southeastern Idaho Technical Charter School, recently enlisted his students in building small flashlights to be sent to Ukraine and distributed to refugees trying to find their way through the darkness and chaos of the Russian invasion.
“In the news you see the refugees, and I got to thinking ‘what if we were in that situation?’” Allred said. “Can you imagine walking across the country with your family at nighttime, trying to make it to a tent village or stadium? I thought maybe we could do something to help.”
He awoke one night with the realization that what his students were already doing as part of their regular coursework could be that something. A few weeks later, Allred’s students had completed their goal of building 1,000 simple flashlight units consisting of three LED lights soldered in a series, attached to a switch and glued to a 9-volt battery snap.
He said the units are inexpensive to produce, dependable and small — all qualities that made the project feasible for a program with limited time and resources, and for a product that would need to be shipped thousands of miles away.
“My students know how to crank these out,” Allred said. “It’s one of their favorite parts of the class for introductory units, and they’ve built thousands of these over the years.”
Allred’s enthusiasm for the project following his midnight epiphany was contagious, and students in grades nine through 12 were eager to get involved. Once they got going, it stoked their inner competitive fire and became a sort of contest to see who could produce the most, with Allred observing and providing quality control.
“At first we were making about 25 a day with two different classes doing it,” said Josh Denton, a sophomore at SEITec who worked on the project. “Then it started getting competitive and we were making 50 or 60 a day, per class.”
Denton himself progressed to where he could make 10 or 11 in a single day, and said some of his fellow students could go as high as 15.
Allred knew that making the flashlights was only half the battle, so he set out finding a reliable charity that could take the product and make sure it got into the right hands. He ended up connecting with Global Empowerment Mission, a Florida-based disaster relief nonprofit that has been on the ground in Ukraine since the start of the invasion.
“It was hard to find a nonprofit organization that didn’t just want money,” Allred said. “We sent them pictures of the flashlights, and they said ‘send ‘em over.’”
Administrators at PHS offered to cover the cost of shipping, and even a few private donors have chipped in after hearing about the effort.
While he described the project as taking a break from the regular curriculum, Allred said it has also been beneficial for students who might be considering careers in electronics manufacturing, an industry currently experiencing strong wage growth and high demand for workers.
“Some of the classes are set up in an assembly-line type of arrangement,” he said. “America is really falling behind in supplying skilled labor for factories, and that’s what (the students) are learning here.”
Denton said he’s considering pursuing a career as an electronic engineer, and is looking at Bridgerland Technical College as the next step in his education. In the meantime, he said the flashlight building effort has been “a good way to keep learning how to solder and stuff.”
Working toward his own future while making an effort to help others preserve theirs has been a rewarding experience for Denton and his fellow students.
“It’s a fun class anyway,” he said, “but it’s even better to be doing something that’s going help somebody, at least in some small way.”