Preston High School senior Rose Bradfield is bringing the Bar J Wranglers to Preston to help her raise funds to assist two local families courageously battling devastating illnesses: the Kimpels and the Davenports.
Ed Kimpel and his 12-year-old son, Jack, have both battled different forms of cancer. Ed has been fighting stage four colon cancer for three years. Jack battles medulloblastoma — a brain and spine cancer, and has been doing so for four years.
Their family lives in Clifton and love to spend time together, and with three more boys in the family, they do a lot of things that boys like to do, said their mother Andrea. Will, 8, Logan, 4, and Ammon, 2, round out the family. Star Wars is a family passion, she said.
Both Ed and Jack spend a lot of time in Salt Lake City getting treatments as they try to control the cancer that threatens their lives. Ed is a teacher at Beutler Middle School.
Krista, 14, is the second daughter of Stacey and John Davenport. Grace is her older sister. Krista was born with Pitt-Hopkins syndrome, said her grandmother, Janis Perry. It affects a child’s nervous system and how the brain develops.
There are only 400 people in the United States that have it, states Stacey, and only two doctors in the world specialize in the disorder. Krista’s family hope that a visit with the specialist located in Boston, Mass., will help them find a way to stop the barrage of seizures she often endures. There are five or six different kinds of seizures she suffers, said Perry.
Unlike most people with Pitt-Hopkins, Krista can speak and she can walk, although she struggles with her balance. Krista loves music and “has an incredible memory. The second time she hear’s a song, she can sing the song to you,” said Perry. “She is an amazing child. She just needs a chance.”
“It takes courage for these families to live with their challenges. I hope this can help them,” said Bradfield, the daughter of Randy and Mary Ann Bradfield.
The popular Western band from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will perform the benefit concert at Preston High School on March 14. Doors open at 6:30 pm. for a silent auction. Tickets are available at www.showtix4U.com.