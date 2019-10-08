Four Preston seniors have combined their talents and abilities to produce a comedy-murder-mystery-musical entitled “Pepper Paleta.” Paleta means popsicle in Spanish.
Ladd Christensen, Rebecca Crummitt, Valerie Stokes and Shylee Weisbeck have been mentored by Seth Jones in the project. Crummitt is the director and Christensen the composer. Stokes made her contribution in the light and sound department and Weisbeck created the graphic designs.
The production is open to the public at the Worm Creek Opera House. The production will show on Oct. 11, 12 and 14. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket may be ordered ahead of time by, contacting Valerie Stokes at 208-380-4436. They are also available at the door for $5.