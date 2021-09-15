PHS Soccer 9-15 By TERESA CHIPMAN Citizen sports writer Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Sep 15, 2021 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Preston boys beat Century 2-1 at home today when Treyton Hendrickson broke the 1-1 tie with about 10 minutes remaining. They host Sugar-Salem on Saturday, Sep. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Boys Treyton Hendrickson Century Preston Phs Tie Soccer Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Follow Teresa Chipman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Mystery fast-food restaurant targeted for 1375 N. Main Upkeep fines against owner of former Municipool upheld Cache Valley man dead after accident involving ‘crushing injuries’ from farm equipment Logan Municipal Council reveals new design for Logan Library update Logan High placed in brief lockdown after man allegedly confronts two teenagers at gunpoint