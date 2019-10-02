Preston will finish the regular season on the road against Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 12:45 p.m. Twin stands just above Preston in district play, at fourth, making it a critical game for the Indians who won top dog Jerome, 3-2, on Senior Night, Sept. 30. Ramon Rodriguez scored the winning goal with six seconds left in the match, which was held in Preston.
At home on Sept. 28, the Indians faced Highland in a non-conference game. The game was delayed due to lightning and then called 65 minutes into the match, due to lightning, with the score tied 1-1.
The game was hard fought despite the rain and slick field conditions. Willian Murrillo scored the lone goal for Preston giving them a 1-0 lead but they couldn't hold off Highland who equalized on a PK in the second half.
In Rupert, on Sept. 25, the Indians recorded a 3-0 shut out against Minico. Three different Indians scored: Tyce Shumway found the back of the net off a pass from Bryan Bustos in the first half, and Rodriguez put one in in the second assisted by Dixon Alder; Alder also added a goal in the second half assisted by Dax Golightly.