The Lady Indians opened conference play on the road with a doubleheader against Pocatello on April 12 (score unavailable at press time). They beat Shelley and lost to Marsh Valley last week. The game scheduled with Bear Lake today, April 13, was canceled.
Preston fell behind early against Marsh Valley April 7 on the road trailing 2-6 at the top of the third inning and lost 3-13 in five innings.
Preston had 10 hits but left too many runners on base. Sydni Kleverly and Jadely Roberts both doubled and Kendall Keller hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth.
Against Shelley on April 5 the Lady Indians fared much better sweeping the Russets at home.
In the opener Preston plated four runs in the first inning and four more in the second for an 8-3 lead but Shelley rallied with five runs over the next three innings while holding Preston scoreless for a one-run lead.
In the sixth inning the Lady Indians got their bats going again and plated five runs to take a 13-9 lead that won them the ball game when they kept the Russets from scoring in the top of the seventh.
Keller led the team with four RBIs and a home run. She also went the distance in the circle and struck out 10.
In the nightcap Preston plated five in the first inning and seven in the second for a 12-0 lead. That alone would have been enough to win but they went on to score four more and win 16-6 in five innings.
Kylee Chatterton, who had a triple, led the team with four RBIs. Addey Carter and Carlie Madsen scored three times each.
Jaycee Larsen pitched a complete game, striking out five and walking one.