Preston finished the season with back to back losses against Pocatello in the 4A District 5 softball tournament in Pocatello last week.
"It was hard I think for everyone that we didn’t make it to state," said Coach Larry Morrison. "The three team district was a different adjustment."
In the opener at Century on May 11, Preston battled hard after allowing Pocatello to plate five runs in the bottom of the first inning and held a 6-5 lead going into the sixth inning. Pocatello gained the advantage with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but Preston rallied and scored three times in the top of the seventh when Charly Bair had an RBI single, and Shandee Parker brought in two runs with a single to put them ahead 9-7.
Unfortunately, they could not hold Pocatello, which also scored three in the inning for a 10-9 win.
Megan Johnson had four hits and was a double shy of the cycle. She hit a solo home run in the fifth, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Parker had two hits. Kendall Keller took the loss in the circle as she struck out three, walked one and hit two batters.
In the elimination game on May 13, Preston scored first and held a 4-1 lead at the top of the fourth inning, but Pocatello tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the inning. Both teams plated two more runs in the fifth inning, but Pocatello took the lead with seven runs in the sixth.
Though Preston picked up three more runs in the top of the seventh, it was not enough to overtake their northern rivals and they came away with a 9-13 loss ending their season.
Bair had a home run and a double, Johnson tripled, and Keller had a double. Jaycee Larsen went the distance in the circle.
"To see how they came together as a team and to watch them grow in every aspect of the game and to become so united in the game and as a family was such a huge WIN in my playbook," said Morrison.
"There wasn’t one person on this team that didn’t do something to help us be successful in the game. This team truly has made me see softball and winning together and what it truly is about. I am proud of my four seniors for their leadership and role in the season this year: Megan Johnson, Vanessa Griffeth, Charlie Bair, and Shandee Parker."
"The rest of my team ... just jumped right in and all took a role along with the seniors and accomplished great things."
BJ Hemmert and Tanya Ogden were assistant coaches for the team. Morrison considered himself "lucky to have such a great coaching staff at a varsity level. I am also thankful for coach Brandon Ormond and Brandee Keller they do such a phenomenal job for the JV team and it shows."