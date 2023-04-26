Support Local Journalism

The Lady Indians are scheduled to play at West Side this week at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday Apr. 26. It has been a few years since the two teams have played each other. Preston travels to Idaho Falls on Friday, Apr. 28 for a doubleheader and Tuesday, May, 2, they will be in Pocatello at 4 p.m.

Preston lost both games of a doubleheader with Century on Apr. 22 in Pocatello.


