...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
PHS softball gets mixed results in week of road games
The Lady Indians are scheduled to play at West Side this week at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday Apr. 26. It has been a few years since the two teams have played each other. Preston travels to Idaho Falls on Friday, Apr. 28 for a doubleheader and Tuesday, May, 2, they will be in Pocatello at 4 p.m.
Preston lost both games of a doubleheader with Century on Apr. 22 in Pocatello.
In the opener a 1-0 Indian lead in the bottom of the first inning evaporated when Century plated five runs in the second and two more in the third. The Indians were able to pick up two more in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 3-8 but five more by the Diamondbacks in the top of the sixth inning ended the game early 13-3.
Preston led again in the first inning of the nightcap 2-0 and 4-2 in the top of the third but Century’s six runs in the bottom of the third gave them a four-point advantage they held on to the rest of the game. The Indians went on to score four more but so did Century, leaving Preston with an 8-12 loss. .
On Apr. 19 Preston picked up a road win over Snake River. They plated three runs in the first inning and two in the second for a 5-1 lead going into the fourth. The Panthers rallied and tied the game 5-5 before Preston added two more in the fifth and then held Snake River off for the 7-5 win.
Addey Carter hit a two-run home run after Kylee Chatterton singled for Preston. The two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth ended up being the difference.
Preston finished with 13 hits as Rorie Hansen and Raegan Hansen each had three. Rorie Hansen had a double, as did Carter and Carlie Madsen, who also recorded a triple.
Jaycee Larson went the distance, striking out six, walking one and giving up 12 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.