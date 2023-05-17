Support Local Journalism

The Lady Indians went two and out in the 4A District 5 softball tournament with both losses to Century, but the team played hard and the games were very close.

In the first game the score was tied 2-2 going into the seventh inning, but Century had last bats and hit a solo home run to win the game. In the second game Preston got on base but couldn’t score and lost 1-5, eliminating them from the tournament.


