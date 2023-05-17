...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM MDT, emergency management reported localized minor
flooding continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and
scattered showers and thunderstorms expected at times through
late week, localized flooding is expected to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1046 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will continue in the coming days. Combined with
rain from scattered showers and thunderstorms at times and
continued melting snow, flooding is expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Birch Creek, Cherry Creek, Precipice Creek, Dry Creek,
Rattlesnake Creek, Mill Creek, Henderson Creek, Malad River,
Devil Creek, Weston Creek, Little Malad River, Third Creek
and Campbell Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
The Lady Indians went two and out in the 4A District 5 softball tournament with both losses to Century, but the team played hard and the games were very close.
In the first game the score was tied 2-2 going into the seventh inning, but Century had last bats and hit a solo home run to win the game. In the second game Preston got on base but couldn’t score and lost 1-5, eliminating them from the tournament.
“The final games were good. Even though we lost and didn’t advance in the tournament I felt like the girls really learned how to grind out games,” Coach Larry Morrison said.
Morrison hopes for some changes next season, but so far nothing has been decided.
“We have a tough district,” said Morrison. “A three-team district is always tough. I truly believe a play-in game would be good.”
The Indians had a challenging season, with limited field time and many canceled games due to weather and field conditions.
“I feel like we had a successful season considering we did get shorted half the season due to the weather and didn’t see a lot of dirt at all,” Morrison said. “We ended up practicing the whole year inside of a gym and played 14 games when we should have played almost double that.”
Despite the challenges, the Indians had a strong and united team.
“Our season was great because of the team we built,” Morrison said. “We started to finally settle in at the end of the season and start coming together as a team and playing well.”
Preston will miss their four seniors who contributed greatly this year.
“Jaycee Larson, Rorie Hansen, Jadely Roberts, Skye Spackman, all contributed very well in the success of the team,” said Morrison. “They were all great leaders ... it has been awesome to see how far they have come in the game and in life.”
Morrison is grateful for the support of others in and out of the program.
“I would like to especially thank my wife for all her awesome support,” he said. “It takes a lot to be a coach’s wife and she has always been there for me and my success.
“I would also like to thank all my coaching staff on varsity and JV for all the time, and willingness they put in to support the program to make all these awesome girls successful. I would like to thank all the parents who truly and honestly supported me in my efforts to make their daughters successful in the game ... and finally, everyone who sponsored and donated to help our program out with all our equipment to make our season a lot easier and our administration for all their continued support as they always are looking out for the coaches and program.
“I am truly proud of this team for all that they accomplished this year,” he said. “It was a very special group of girls this year. They all made me a better person.”
