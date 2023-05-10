Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Lady Indians suffered losses on the road last week to Pocatello and Hillcrest. They opened the 4A District 5 softball tournament in Pocatello against Century on May 9 (score unavailable at press time). Thursday, May 11, the tournament will continue with Game 3 at 3:30 p.m. and Game 4 at 5:30, both at the higher seed’s field. A fifth game is scheduled for Friday, May 12 at 4 p.m. if necessary.

Preston fell to Hillcrest 2-13 on May 6. The Knights broke open the game in the second inning when they plated 10 runs, which was the difference in the game. Preston scored once in the second and once in the fourth.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.