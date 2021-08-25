Preston will host Shelly for the season’s home opener on Friday at 7 p.m., but they enjoyed victory at Montana Tec last Friday, playing against the Lakeland Wolves, for a 7-6 win.
“We ended up getting a little creative last year with the covid situation, and Lakeland called up asking if we could make this game happen if we were could get an extra week of playing. We were able to get the game approved with the state ... It worked out for both us and Lakeland to meet half way and play. Any time we get to play on a college field is fun,” said Preston’s head coach, Eric Thorson.
Thorson said the team is focused on conditioning. “We’ve got to be able to keep the stamina throughout the whole game. We are going up against most schools with enrollment sizes of 1250 students, when we enroll 800 students. We are playing more players two ways than most schools we go up against. These players are ready. They are experienced together. They play with tenacity, and we have to make sure to keep that going for the entire season and into playoffs,” he said on KACH.
Preston moved the ball after the first two possessions. They hit a couple big plays to Chevy Nelson that moved the ball down the field.
Lakeland was able to score first but not until three minutes before the end of the first half, when they scored off of a swing pass. Preston’s Ashton Madsen blocked Lakeland’s point after attempt and held the score at 0-6.
Preston’s offense found their momentum and had some over all good plays. Being the first game of the season, Knapp found his pocket time limited to find enough time to throw the ball. Lakeland had a few blitzes from the outside corner, but all that did was motivate Preston to move the ball forward.
With 20 seconds left in the second quarter, Preston’s quarterback, Brecker Knapp completed a long 27-yard pass to Chevy Nelson. Emery Thorson completed and carried the ball 9 more yards. Knapp completed to Madsen, then followed up with a quarterback draw to gain a first down. Knapp ran the ball for a first down, then for the next play, threw across the middle, intended for Thorson at the 10-yard line, but Lakeland deflected the pass and intercepted.
The second half started out with Knapp’s completed 47-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lindhardt. Kaden Johnson made the P.A.T. field goal and put Preston on top by one point.
Lakeland’s Conner Moore ran the ball 21 yards in their first down. Lakeland followed up with a bad snap and the ball slipped pass their quarterback, Devin Succo’s hands, resulting in a 21-yard loss.
Back on defense, Preston’s Jayden Perkins sacked Lakeland’s quarterback. Charles Iverson threw Lakeland’s ball carrier back six yards. Perkins blocks Lakeland’s pass and forced the Wolves to kick. Davon Inglet caught the ball but fumbled. Lakeland recovered for a turnover. Lakeland took the ball to the 5-yard line at the end of the 3rd quarter.
By the fourth quarter, Preston still led by one point, but Lakeland threatened as they had possession at the 5-yard line. Preston stopped the ball carried by Succo. The Indian’s stripped the ball and recovered.
Knapp set the ball up, Iverson carried for a 10-yard gain and a first down. Iverson rushed another yard and Lakeland snuck in another blitz, sacking Knapp back to the 6-yard line. That set Preston up for a 3rd down and 20 yards to go. Knapp attempted a long pass to Chevy Nelson, but Lakeland intercepted, for Preston’s fifth turnover of the night.
Back on defense, Preston forced the Wolves to turn over the ball on downs back at the 4-yard line.
Preston in possession of the ball again, Iverson rushed 19 yards in two back-to-back plays. Thorson attempted on Preston’s 4th down to gain enough yards to keep the ball but was taken down one-yard short of the desired first down.
Owen Judd deflected Lakeland’s pass and forced the Wolves to kick. Lakeland snapped the ball 32 yards behind their quarterback and turned the ball over on downs.
Knapp, Thorson, and Iverson take the ball down the field. With less than 2 minutes left in the game, Knapp passed the ball. Lakeland’s Moore tipped the ball, the ball bounced off another player, keeping the ball live, and Preston’s Madsen made the catch for a fair completion and a first down, winning the game.
Brecker Knapp passed 8 of 12 attempts for 120 yards. Emery Thorson had one option pass and completed for 45 yards. For a total of 165 team passing yards for the night.
“Tonight, the game ended great,” said senior Tyler Lindhardt. “Defensively, we played great and we were clicking. We have learned how to work together as a team really well. Ashton Madsen had some great stops and he is who put us over the top by making the P.A.T. and giving us the lead. Friday is our first home game. I’m hoping we can get our offense clicking a little more. We have a lot of new guys on the line this season, so we just have to make sure we can make those adjustments that will make us better.”
Rushing was led by Charles Iverson with 10 carries to collect 85 yards. Thorson followed with seen carries for 36 yards. Brecker Knapped carried the ball for two yards.
Receiving yards were led by Chevy Nelson with four catches and 93 yards. Tyler Lindhardt received three times for 59 yards. Madsen followed with six yards.