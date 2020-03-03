Not only are the Indians on their way to the 4A State basketball tournament in Boise on March 5-7, but they do it as the number one seed after earning back to back district titles. For a team that wasn’t expected to amount to much after the graduation of core three-time state championship winning players, they have certainly made their mark. They open the tournament at Borah High School on March 5, at 3 p.m. against Idaho Falls.
Preston has a tough schedule ahead, against some very talented teams all hoping to win out. With the top three teams in the state — Preston, Idaho Falls, and Middleton, all on the same side of the bracket — the toughest contest might not end up being championship game. The brackets are set up a year in advance through a random drawing.
“We are excited to be district champions and to qualify for the state tournament,” Coach Tyler Jones said. “We will play the defending state champion Idaho Falls in the first round in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. It is a tough field and there are eight very good teams at the tournament. We are taking it one game at a time and getting ready for Idaho Falls. They are big and have a lot of size. We are looking forward to it and it will be an exciting weekend.”
The Indians left no doubt as to why they have won 41 of their last 42 home games, in the contest against Minico on Feb. 27 for the district title. A key aspect of their 67-54 victory was keeping their composure no matter what the Spartans threw at them or how often they closed the gap.
Preston held a 15-7 lead with a minute to go in the first quarter but Minico cut is to 15-12 to start the second. The Indians widened the gap to seven but the Spartans rallied again to make it 21-22 before Preston went on a 10-4 run to make it 32-25 at the half.
Each time Preston opened up a lead the Spartans closed it. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the Indians outscored Minico 18-11, that the home team finally pulled away for good. With 1:33 to go, leading 66-49, Preston’s starters went to the bench and the rest of the team proceeded to finish out the win.
Minico had no answer for Ty Hyde, who led the team with a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds. The senior exploded for 12 of his team’s 17 points in the second quarter and 10 more in the fourth. No. 0 knocked down nine shots from the field and went 8 for 10 from the free throw line.
“Ty was huge in the fourth (quarter),” said Jones, whose team extended its winning streak to 19. “He had 10 of his 26 points in the fourth and was big down the stretch. Also, free throws were much better tonight (for our team).”
Indeed, the Indians got the job done at the charity stripe as they knocked down 17 of 21, including 8 of 11 in the fourth quarter.
Scott Dunn chipped in with 15 points for top-seeded Preston, while Luke Smellie added 13. The duo combined to score 14 of Preston’s 15 points in the first quarter when Minico (17-7) was focusing on Hyde.