...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1134 AM MDT, emergency management and National Weather
Service survey teams reported localized minor flooding
continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some
precipitation forecast, localized flooding is expected to
continue this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton, and Emigration Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, melting
snow, and reservoir releases is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1138 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with
forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is
expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Henderson Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, Malad
River, Rowley Creek, Wright Creek, Birch Creek, Rattlesnake
Creek, Campbell Creek, Bannock Creek, Sheep Creek, Mill
Creek, Samaria Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Third Creek,
Deep Creek, Yellow Dog Creek, Precipice Creek, Potter Creek,
Devil Creek, Little Malad River, Weston Creek, Hawkins Creek,
Hill Creek, Cherry Creek, and Station Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Localized flooding caused by a combination of rain and
melting snow continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including
the following areas, in central Idaho, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun
Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In southeast Idaho, Bear
Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rain and melting snow may result
in localized flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying
fields, and other flood-prone locations. Some low-water crossings
may be flooded, and localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses remain possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Preston High School student, Jacob Cordner, achieved gold status in Electronics Technology at the Idaho SkillsUSA State leadership and skills conference in Nampa on April 6.
Out of 12 contestants, Jacob scored first place with 465 points. Contestants completed oral, written, and practical exams that included circuit building, troubleshooting, and computer-based instruction.
Jacob is a leading student in both the Electronics and Automated Manufacturing and Robotics programs.
