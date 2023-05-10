phs jacob cordner electonics
Courtesy Photo/Eric Allred

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston High School student, Jacob Cordner, achieved gold status in Electronics Technology at the Idaho SkillsUSA State leadership and skills conference in Nampa on April 6.

Out of 12 contestants, Jacob scored first place with 465 points. Contestants completed oral, written, and practical exams that included circuit building, troubleshooting, and computer-based instruction.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.