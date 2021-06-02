The Preston high school Automated Manufacturing and Robotics (AM&R) class has a new industrial robot: the Yamaha YK500XG, SCARA type robot.
PHS students are now learning industrial robotic coding, task set-up and robot learning. The SCARA robot is most commonly used for pick-and-place or assembly operations where high speed and high accuracy are required.
AM&R students are now better prepared for jobs in industrial manufacturing that is rapidly growing in our area. Additionally, students of the class learn college credit through Bridgerland Technical College of Logan, Utah where the curriculum is imported through the internet from their Automated Manufacturing and Robotics program. Students who are interested in learning robotics may enroll in the PHS Electronics program at Preston High. It is taught by Eric Allred.