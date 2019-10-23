Over 80 Preston High students gathered in various locations around Preston Friday, Oct. 11, to spruce up the town.
They cleaned out flower boxes along State Street, laid down rubber felt at the city playground in the City Park, repainted the red picnic tables at City Park, and placed mulch around the playground at Jenny's Park, which is located in the subdivision north of Bomgaars.
"This is a good project because it helps others and it helps us feel good about ourselves," said Mayli Christensen, a member of the Phidels. "Our team is coming together ... as they are talking together and working together," said Makalie Stoker, another Phidel.
The service project grew out of Luke Smellie's senior project, which is to learn about city government as a liaison for Preston High School. As such, he has attended city council meetings, interviewed Mayor Mark Beckstead, the city treasurer, and learned about the city's water treatment plant. In the process, he discovered some of the city's needs.
"They just had these projects to do and no one to do them," said Smellie. So he asked if he could help. He made some sign-up sheets, talked to the school's sports, cheer and dance teams at Preston High, and found a favorable response.
Smellie and his parents provided tools, donuts and hot chocolate to the volunteers. City councilman Brad Wall helped direct the work at City Park.
Football player Ty Hyde enjoyed the project as well. He and about 30 football players made short work of padding the playground with rubber felt.
"Many hands make light work," said Wall.
"It was good to get the guys together and a good start to the day," said Hyde. "It was a really good thing to come out here on game day and give back to the community that always shows up for our games," said Hyde.