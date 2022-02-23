Winners of the 2022 Utah High School Clean Air Marketing Contest were announced Feb. 12 at a ceremony at Utah State University’s Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art Community Art Day, and two Preston High students were at the top of the list.
Almost 1,000 high school teens from southern Utah to southern Idaho participated in creating clean air public service announcements (PSAs) for the contest this year, and 60 entries were selected by their respective high schools as finalists. All the finalists’ PSAs are on display at the museum through the end of February.
This year’s two biggest prizes both went to PHS students. Jaydon Peterson won the Utah Hospital Association Award, and Gam Plubjui took the Indeo Award. Both awards came with a $250 cash prize.
Several others from PHS as well as West Side High made the list of 20 state winners and three honorable mentions, with their awards named after their donors. They included:
• Johanna Ebert, West Side High School — $100 Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Award
• Samantha Roberts, West Side High School — $100 Maverik Award
• Eric Borup, Preston High School — $100 UCAIR Award
• Elizabeth Andrus, Preston High School — $50 Schreiber Honorable Mention Prize
Also competing from West Side were Abby Erickson and Madilynne Jenson.
The Utah High School Clean Air Marketing Contest was created in 2015 by Utah State University professors Roslynn McCann of USU Extension Sustainability and Edwin Stafford of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business. PSAs designed by teens combine art, science and savvy marketing to encourage Utahns to help keep the air healthy by carpooling, using alternative transportation, limited idling and trip-chaining (completing multiple errands at a time to limit unnecessary driving). PSAs are often provocative, funny, edgy and tied to teen pop culture. Winning PSAs are then displayed for education outreach across the state.
The marketing contest raises Utahns’ awareness of air quality issues by engaging youth, who are learning to drive, to understand the air pollution implications of their new driving privilege and ways to preserve air quality, especially during Utah’s polluted winter inversion season. Stafford and McCann’s research indicates that contest participants also influence their parents to engage in clean air actions – in what the researchers call the “Inconvenient Youth” effect.
“Youth have significant influence on their parents,” McCann said. “Our research shows that the contest is having an impact beyond just teens in educating Utahns about how to help keep the air healthy.”
Participating high schools this year included Logan, Ridgeline, Fast Forward, Sky View, Whitehorse (in Montezuma Creek), West Side, Preston, Grand County (in Moab) and Granger (in West Valley City). Southern Idaho high schools were included because they share the same air shed with Utah.
“We had so many outstanding entries this year,” Stafford said. “Our panel of 28 judges had a difficult time selecting the best ones,” Stafford said. About $6000 in cash and gift cards were awarded to the finalists and state winners, all generously donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals.
For more information, see http://cleanaircontest.usu.edu/. For copies of the winning PSAs for display, contact Edwin Stafford at ed.stafford@usu.edu.