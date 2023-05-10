Support Local Journalism

Preston stunned Century with a come-from-behind win in the opening game of the 4A District 5 baseball tournament in Preston on May 5. They lost Game 2 of the tournament to Pocatello in Pocatello on May 6 and were at home against the Diamondbacks in a loser-out contest on May 8.

The Indians picked up a 13-6 victory over Malad at home on May 3, giving them the momentum they were looking for going into the tournament.


