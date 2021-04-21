The PHS tracksters attended the Grizzly Invitational at Logan High School on April 17, where the boys finished second overall out of 27 teams and the girls third. The meet also combined the team scores of the boys and girls and gave trophies to the top three — Preston finished second.
Coming up for the Indians will be their only home meet today, April 21, at 4 p.m., which will feature mostly the JV athletes. Saturday, April 24, they attend the Sky View Invite in Smithfield which begins at 9 a.m.
“We had a really great showing by both teams with the boys finishing second and the girls third,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “This invitational is always a very competitive meet, with close to 30 schools, so we are really excited about the performance of the athletes today. And when you consider we had a handful of kids gone for the ACT, some leaving early for prom, and a couple out with injuries, it really puts into perspective the great day the kids had.”
An integral part of the second place team finish for the boys was the record breaking effort by their 4x800 relay team. The 800 is a tough race and to break the school record all four runners, Dawson Leffler, Edison Leffler, Garrett Hale, and Sam Jeppsen, had to run their best.
“They’ve had that as a goal since the beginning of the season and since it’s not a state event for us in the 4A this was really their only shot to do it,” said Coach Lyon. “So to have that happen was a really great moment for them. They’ve worked hard for that record and deserve it.”
Top 8 finishers:
Elly Jeppsen — 8th 100m (13.25)
Riley Ward — 5th 800m (2:29.18)
Angelie Scott — 2nd 1600m (5:32.14), 3rd 3200m (11:48.80)
Maren Leffler — 6th 1600m (5:44.58), 6th 3200m (12:19.40)
Oakley Reid — 8th 3200m (12:25.83)
Mickayla Robertson — 7th 300mH (50.42)
Girls 4x100 (Anna May, Elly Jeppsen, Kylie Larsen, Kacee Jensen) — 2nd (52.32)
Girls 4x800 (Rachel Lee, Elly Jeppsen, Taylor Romney, Riley Ward) — 1st (10:18)
Girls Medley (Anna May, Kylie Larsen, Elly Jeppsen, Taylor Romney) — 1st (4:26)
Ashley Lowe-Anderson — 4th Pole Vault (7’6)
Chakobi Lewis — 6th Pole Vault (7’6)
Olivia Tracy — 3rd Triple Jump (31’9.5)
Garrett Hale — 1st 1600m (4:36.49)
Edison Leffler — 3rd 1600m (4:39.73)
Dawson Leffler — 8th 1600m (4:48.41)
Brecker Knapp — 1st 110mH (16.09), 4th 300mH (42.31)
Boys 4x100 (Nick Nielson, Brecker Knapp, Cole Harris, Brayker Smith) — 7th (45.35)
Boys 4x800 (Dawson Leffler, Edison Leffler, Garrett Hale, Sam Jeppsen) — 1st (8:16.71) New School Record
Boys Medley (Cole Harris, Brayker Smith, Brecker Knapp, Sam Jeppsen) — 1st (3:43.56)
Brayker Smith — 5th High Jump (6’0)
Benson Palmer — 3rd Pole Vault (12’0)
Ryan Perry — 7th Pole Vault (10’0)
Russell Kunz — 1st Triple Jump (38’11)
JJ Higley — 7th Triple Jump (36’8.5)
Logan Tracy — 8th Triple Jump (36’4)