After a week off due to a bye, Preston traveled to Blackfoot last Friday prepared to take on the Mustang’s octane fueled offense that was, up until two weeks ago, ranked number one in the state division. The non conference game for Preston ended up being their second loss, putting them 2-2. Preston will host Sugar Salem this Friday.
“We need just a little bit of growth across the board. We don’t feel like we are being out athletic, we don’t feel like we are up against someone who has more strength, or speed. We just need more attention to detail which comes with growth in all the players, all the coaches, the system, and the whole program,” said Eric Thorson, head coach..” It obviously wasn’t our best night, but there is a lot of good things that we have coming and we all have things to work on.”
Tait Rawlings started the game off when he stripped the ball from Blackfoot. Charles Iverson recovered and set the Indian offense up at the 30 yard line. Brecker Knapp completed a pass to Cole Harris who ran in a 70 yard touchdown. Blackfoot answered back with an 80 yard touchdown from their sophomore Ja’Vonta King.
Second quarter was battle as Preston’s defense saw a sack by Harris and put up heavy fight to keep Blackfoot from scoring, but the Mustangs were able to push their way into the end zone after they intercepted Preston’s ball.
Preston pulled out a play that confused the Mustangs that allowed Emery Thorson to complete a 59 yard pass and score for the Indians.
Blackfoot came out for the second half recharged and ready to make Preston work for every yard. Preston’s offense saw a continued routine of 3 and out for a punt, while Blackfoot found they could run up the middle that resulted in two more touchdowns to end the game 35 to 14 for the Mustangs.
“They played hard and they played tough,” said Ken Gifford, one of Preston’s assistant defense coaches. “We had a couple blown assignments and it cost us. Other than that, I think these kids really played hard. Defense was out on the field a lot, but we’ve got to step it up. Blackfoot is a good team but I honestly believe we could have beat them. I really do. We’ve just got to get our boys ready for Sugar Salem and play like we did against Star Valley and Bonneville. These kids, they play with a lot of heart. We’ve just got to step it up a notch from here on out.”
“We didn’t do too bad going out,” said Justin Inglet. “We went up against a team ranked number one in the state up until last week, when they got knocked down to number three. They are a really solid team. Minor details for our defense let them get past us. We had a quick adjustment for this team. They had some good players. We just need to make sure to maintain those minor adjustments this week to get us back to being as solid as we started out this season. Our offense , we need to work on execution. If we can get that worked out we will be good and feel more confident going into next week against Sugar Salem. They will be just as good as these guys in Blackfoot so we’ve just got warmed up and we won’t have any fear going up against them”
Defensive stats saw Charles Iverson collect 12 tackles, a fumble recovery, and defended pass. Rhett Larson had 9 tackles and one of them had a loss of 4 yards for Blackfoot. Cole Harris had 9 tackles, and a sack that pushed Blackfoot’s QB back 10 yards. Josh Read had 9 tackles. Tait Rawlings collected 9 tackles and caused a fumble. Davon Inglet had 8 tackles. Emery Thorson had 7 tackles, one saw a 5 yard loss for the opponent.
“We played good the first half,” said senior Josh Read. “The second half we gave it all Just made mistakes that we couldn’t recover from. It happens and we just have to fix it because we are a good team.”
Rushing yards were led by Brecker Knapp with 39 yards, followed by Rawlings with 38. Iverson collected 29 and Emery Thorson had 20.
Receiving yards were led by Harris with 96. Thorson followed with 81, Tyler Lindhardt 27, Rawlings 17, Hunter Wright 16, Chevy Nelson 12, and Justin Inglet with 6 yards.
Brecker Knapp passed 170 yards, completed 16 out of 45 attempts, and 3 interceptions. Emery Thorson passed 70 yards completed 1 out of the 3 attempts and had 1 interception.
Special teams saw Emery Thorson collect 41 yards on punt returns and gain 103 yards with kickoffs. Kick returns saw Chevy Nelson collect 52 yards and Harris gain 58 yards. Justin Inglet punted 112 yards and Knapp punted 25.
“We had a little of a change on the offensive line, it will work out for the best though,” said Matt Jensen. “We’ve got to work out the kinks a little bit better. Iron stuff out and we will be hitting hard.”