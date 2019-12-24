Preston High School will offer a swim class in the 2020-21 year following approval of the school board on Dec. 18. The class will be taught by Emily Burnet, who also teaches English at PHS, at the Preston Aquatic Center, located at 32 N. State Street, Preston. The swim class will fulfill a physical education requirement.
“Swimming enhances academic performance, increases attendance, focus, self-esteem and water safety,” said Burnet. It also improves the swimmer’s quality of sleep, cardiovascular health, endurance, and lessens depression/anxiety, and chronic health issues, she said.
The school fielded student interest in the class last spring, and discovered 169 students would request the class as a first choice and 50 as a second choice.
The class will serve 20 students at a time, said Burnet. At present, one class will be offered at the end of the day.
Eventually, the school may consider a swim team, but teams incur much expense, she said. Other schools in the district which have teams include Pocatello and Century High schools.
“It is growing among 4A and 5A schools,” she said.