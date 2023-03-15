...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is imminent or occurring. Rain
and snowmelt may lead to additional areas of standing water or
flooding.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, south central Idaho and
southeast Idaho, including the following counties, in central
Idaho, Blaine and Butte. In south central Idaho, Fremont, Lincoln
and Minidoka. In southeast Idaho, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville,
Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 239 PM MDT, Warm temperatures observed Tuesday afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert,
Preston, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, Malad, Shoshone,
McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Neeley, American
Falls Reservoir, Lake Walcott and Goshen.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
Preston had to travel all the way to St. George to find a track meet they could enter on Saturday, Mar. 11. Closer fields were still mostly buried in snow. With over 60 teams of all sizes participating, the Snow College Invitational was a good test for the Indians. Though just a handful finished in the top 10, many recorded personal bests.
Their next scheduled meet is Thursday, March 16, at 2 p.m. in Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge High School.
The Preston boys 4x200 relay team took eighth with a time of 1:37.45 and the 4x400 relay team was tenth with 3:55.98. Brayker Smith was third in high jump at 6 feet even.
Elly Jeppsen was sixth in the 400m with 1:00.97 and the girls 4x200 was ninth at 2:00.25. The girls 4x400 relay came in eighth with a time of 4:31.37 and the SMR 200-200-400-800m relay team took second at 4:36.30.
Ellie Nelson had a great showing taking third in shot put with a personal record of 34-07.00 and eighth in discus at 89-08.
