Citizen sports writer/Production
Top 10 results at Rigby Invite
April 8, 2023
Boys
100 Meters
6th Lucas Olsen 11.80a
7th Mason Blad 11.81a
200 Meters
9th Brayker Smith 24.62a
10th Caiden Leetham 24.66a
400 Meters
7th Harrison Barton 54.60aPR
1600 Meters
2nd Samuel Visser 4:42.27aSR
110m Hurdles
7th John Anderson 17.42aSR
8th Russell Kunz 17.48aPR
300m Hurdles
6th John Anderson 43.70aPR
4x200 Relay
2nd Lucas Olsen, Harrison Barton, Mason Blad, Caiden Leetham 1:34.70a
4x400 Relay
5th Caiden Leetham, Brayker Smith, Samuel Visser, Tristan Lyon 3:49.93a
High Jump
4th Brayker Smith 6-00.00
Pole Vault
5th Tavin Rigby 11-06.00SR
5th Mason Blad 11-06.00PR
Long Jump
8th Sylus Critchlow 19-09.50PR
Triple Jump
9th Hazen Baird 36-08.50PR
Girls
3rd Elly Jeppsen 13.13aPR
9th Anna May 13.87aSR
3rd Elly Jeppsen 27.40aSR
5th Anna May 28.30aSR
8th Kate Allred 28.65aPR
2nd Elly Jeppsen 1:01.53a
8th Anna Poulsen 1:05.44a
800 Meters
4th Myah Atchley 2:30.40aSR
8th Bethany Moore 2:35.52aPR
4th Maren Leffler 5:38.94aSR
6th Ashley Scott 5:44.13a
3200 Meters
6th Oakley Reid 12:17.00aSR
7th Ashley Scott 12:20.42aPR
10th Maren Leffler 12:32.31a
4x100 Relay
6th Hayven Holyoak, Addelin Romney, Anna Poulsen, Tayla Wakley 54.80a
2nd Anna May, Kate Allred, Tayla Wakley, Brytlee Harris 1:50.69a
2nd Anna Poulsen, Angelie Scott, Anna May, Elly Jeppsen 4:11.49a
4x800 Relay
4th Oakley Reid, Myah Atchley, Audrey Moore, Tess Nelson 10:50.98a
Shot Put — 4kg
2nd Ellie Nelson 35-05.00PR
6th Esther Mueller 29-11.50
Discus — 1kg
7th Ellie Nelson 99-09PR
10th Anna Burnett 86-03PR
4th Carly Dunn 4-10.00
5th Victoria Hobbs 4-10.00SR
6th Brytlee Harris 4-10.00PR
2nd Madison Wood 8-06.00SR
5th Addelin Romney 8-00.00SR
5th Brytlee Harris 14-05.75PR
8th Brytlee Harris 29-10.50PR
9th Clara Jones 29-05.50PR
