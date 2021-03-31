Preston’s track & field program is off to a strong start with great performances by both the boys and girls teams. They swept the titles at the Burley quad on March 19, and the boys won the Cache Box Invitational in Logan on Mar. 24-25. They travel to Boise on April 3, to compete at Borah High School.
“Both teams have had a great start to the season,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “The boys team win at Cache-Box was a big deal considering the amount of talent in Cache Valley. On both the boys and the girls side we have seen some very good times and marks that really give us a lot of hope headed into the season. At the beginning of the year, we really didn’t know what to expect having lost last year, but if these early results are any indication, we really like where we are at the district level and the state level. We look forward to the coming weeks.”
At the Cache Box Preston’s top four placers were as follows:
Girls: Elly Jeppsen — 2nd 400 (61.60), Riley Ward — 1st 800 (2:31.1), Taylor Romney — 3rd 800 (2:31.8), Mickayla Robertson — 2nd 100H (17.68), Ashley Lowe-Anderson — 1st Pole Vault (7-0), Chakobi Lewis — 3rd Pole Vault (6-0), Olivia Tracy — 2nd Triple Jump (31-4), Girls 4x200 (Anna May, Kylie Larsen, Elly Jeppsen, Kacee Jensen) — 1st (1:51), Girls 4x400 (Taylor Romney, Riley Ward, Kylie Larsen, Elly Jeppsen) — 1st (4:19)
Boys: Cole Harris — 4th 200 (23.76), Sam Jeppsen — 1st 3200 (9:54), 2nd 1600 (4:34), Brecker Knapp — 2nd 110H (16.13), 2nd 300H (42.37), Charles Iverson — 3rd 110H (17.40), Taite Priestley — 1st High Jump (6-2), Benson Palmer — 1st Pole Vault (12-0), Nick Nielson — 2nd Long Jump (20-3.75), Paytton Alder — 1st Triple Jump (38-3.75), Kimble Rigby — 2nd Pole Vault (9-6), 4th Triple Jump (36-0.25), Logan Tracy — 3rd Triple Jump (36-8.75), Ryan Parry — 4th Pole Vault (9-0), Boys 4x800 (Luke Visser, Reynger Davidsavor, Garrett Hale, Sam Jeppsen) — 1st (8:37), Boys 4x400 (Cole Harris, Sam Jeppsen, Tristan Lyon, Brecker Knapp) — 1st (3:35).
In Burley the top three placers for the Indians are shown below:
Girls: Elly Jeppsen — 2nd 200 (28.06), 2nd 400 (63.12), 3rd 100 (13.30), Taylor Romney — 2nd 800 (2:31), Riley Ward — 2nd 1600 (5:49), 3rd 800 (2:34), Andie Bell — 2nd 3200 (12:14), 3rd 1600 (5:51), Mickayla Robertson — 3rd 300H (53.45), Akazia Knapp — 1st Discus (91-5), 2nd Shot (29-0.5), Chakobi Lewis — 1st (Tie) Pole Vault (7-0), Ashley Lowe-Anderson — 1st (Tie) Pole Vault (7-0), Olivia Tracy — 1st Triple Jump (32-2.75).
Boys: Brecker Knapp — 1st 300H (43.49), 1st 200 (23.70), 2nd 110H (16.08), Brayker Smith — 3rd 200 (24.40), Garrett Hale — 1st 1600 (4:44), 3rd 800 (2:06), Sam Jeppsen — 2nd 1600 (4:46), 2nd 3200 (9:53), Edison Leffler — 3rd 3200 (9:55), Taite Priestley — 1st High Jump (6-6), Benson Palmer — 1st Pole Vault (11-6), Nick Nielson — 1st Long Jump (18-11.25).