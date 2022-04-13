The Indian tracksters traveled to Rigby on April 8 where they competed against 10 other teams. Of the 4A competitors, only Skyline scored higher taking fourth in both boys and girls while Preston took fifth. They will attend the Grizzly Invite in Logan on Saturday, April 16.
For the girls, Madison was first (127.32) and Rigby second (127.16), Highland third (98), Skyline fourth ( 95.16) while Preston was fifth with 81.26.
Highlights for the girls' team were the 4x800 relay as McKinley Scott, Angelie Scott, Riley Ward and Taylor Romney teamed up for a time of 10:03. Romney, Ward,Hailey Meek and Elly Jeppsen took second place in the 4x400 relay (4:20.99).
Angelie Scott won medals in two other events. The sophomore was third in 3,200 (12:13) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:43). Akazia Knapp was the bronze medalist in the shot put (33-5) and sixth in the discus (102-1.5).
Romney finished third in the 800 (2:29.54), followed closely by Ward (2:31.48), Myah Atchley in sixth (2:33.66) and McKinley Scott seventh (2:35.78).
Other girls who secured a spot in the top six in an individual event for Preston were Meek in the 400 (sixth, 1:05.74), Maren Leffler in the 3,200 (sixth, 12:19), Mickayla Robertson in the 300 hurdles (sixth, 51.91) and Chakobi Lewis in the pole vault (tied for fourth, 8-6).
For the boys, Rigby won the meet with 162.16 points, Madison was second at 128, thunder Ridge next at 102, Skyline fourth at 69 and Preston fifth with 68.16.
Garrett Hale placed fourth in the 1,600 (4:48) and sixth in the 800 (2:05.93). Kimble Rigby was the silver medalist in the pole vault (13-0), while Russell Kunz was the bronze medalist in the triple jump (41-1), as was Edison Leffler in the 3,200 (10:12).
Other boys who finished in the top six individually for Preston were Matthew Harris in the 400 (sixth, 52.73), Luke Visser in the 3,200 (fifth, 10:22), Rhett Larsen in the shot put (fifth, 44-9) and Nick Nielson in the long jump (tied for sixth, 20-6).