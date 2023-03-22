...Another Round of Spring Snowfall...
Another band of snow is expected to work north tonight with the
potential to cause some morning rush hour traffic problems. Low
elevations may see 1 to 2 inches with 2 to 4 inches in the
mountains with locally higher amounts at pass level. Snow will
continue Wednesday in the mountains and many low elevations may
mix with or turn to rain.
Preston was able to compete in Twin Falls on Mar. 16 and looks forward to the Cache Box on Wednesday and Thursday, Mar. 29-30, at Green Canyon High School. The meet scheduled for this week at West Side was canceled due to field conditions.
The Preston girls took second as a team with 136 points behind first place Madison with 205 and ahead of third place Canyon Ridge who scored 125. The boys team placed third with 123 points. Canyon Ridge was first with 142 and Madisno second with 131.
“It was really good to get the whole team to a meet and see where everyone is at,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “It’s been a challenge so far with inside practices for the majority of the season, but the kids have kept positive attitudes and continued to work hard. It was fun to be able to see them all compete. We know that the weather will continue to be an issue for a bit so we’ll take these opportunities every time we can. We saw some good early season times/marks from many of our top returning athletes, some good improvements from returning athletes, and some promising marks from many of the new kids.”
Preston had quite a few athletes place in the top three who are listed below.
