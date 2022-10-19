Preston volleyball entered the 4a District 5 tournament on Oct. 18 as the number three seed and faced Pocatello at Century High School in match 1. A win meant playing Century at 7 on Oct. 18 in match 2 and a loss has them awaiting the loser of match 2 whom they will play on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. in elimination match 3. Match 4 will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 between the winners of match 3 and match 2 for the championship. At the conclusion of match 4, if both teams have one loss a final match will be played on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Only the district champion earns a state berth.
“I feel we have played both teams strong enough to know we have the capability to beat each team,” said Coach Bridgett Knap. “Now we just need to be able to go and execute.”
The Indians hosted Century on senior night and honored seniors Adree Selley, Reese Swainston, Khloe Hobson and Lucy Zollinger and their parents before the match.
Preston lost in three 22- 25, 21-25, 17-25. The matches were competitive and Preston hung in there right to the end but couldn’t get ahead of the Diamondbacks.
Khloe Hobbs and Abi Clark recorded seven kills apiece and the team had four aces and 16 service errors. Those errors hurt the Indians but Century nearly matched them with 13 so not as much as they could have.
“The team played well in most aspects of the game,” said Knapp. “We just need to improve our serving. We are hoping to work hard and fix this in the days before the tournament. And come in knowing we have what it takes to win.”
