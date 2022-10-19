Support Local Journalism

Preston volleyball entered the 4a District 5 tournament on Oct. 18 as the number three seed and faced Pocatello at Century High School in match 1. A win meant playing Century at 7 on Oct. 18 in match 2 and a loss has them awaiting the loser of match 2 whom they will play on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. in elimination match 3. Match 4 will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 between the winners of match 3 and match 2 for the championship. At the conclusion of match 4, if both teams have one loss a final match will be played on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Only the district champion earns a state berth.

“I feel we have played both teams strong enough to know we have the capability to beat each team,” said Coach Bridgett Knap. “Now we just need to be able to go and execute.”

