Preston battled hard but ultimately was eliminated from the 4A Fifth District Tournament on Oct. 21, at Century High School, after coming from two sets down to tie the match 2-2 and force a fifth set (25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 20-25, 15-10).
Khloe Hobson finished with 16 kills for Preston and Liz Harris with six. Dru Despain recorded four aces.
They fought a similar battle on Oct. 19, against the Thunder, where they held a 2-1 lead but then lost in five (27-25, 18-25, 25-22, 24-26 & 13-15)
Hobson led all players with a season high 18 kills followed by Harris with six and Lucy Zollinger five. Tevya Palmer served up four aces, Tayzlee Salvesen three and Adree Selley and Hobson two each.
The future looks bright for the Indians despite the loss as they will return all but one varsity player, senior Dru Despain.
“Dru has contributed a great deal to our program the last four years,“ said Coach Karaska Haskell. “She has been a part of varsity for the last three and even stepped up to play a new position her senior year. She has worked through pain and injuries and given all that she could for her team! She is one tough cookie and a driven lady that will go far in life! She leaves with 57 aces, 39 kills, 523 digs, 365 assists and nine blocks!" She thanked Drue for "all you brought the last few seasons!"
Though the record shows a tough season for the Lady Indians, Coach Haskell has no regrets.
“It's a wild thing that this season has come and gone already,” she said. “This season has been unlike any season that I have ever coached and that is due to the players that were on the team. Losing five starting seniors last year comes with many challenges, but going into this season, I knew that it was going to be different. These ladies are the kind that you hope for and sometimes have one or two, but I got to have 12 of them. They are the players that come hungry to learn and grow and watch film to see where they are struggling. The ones that ask questions and don't settle when they know they can do better. The ones that put it all out there for their teammates because they want to show that they matter. They are the teammates that pick each other up in weak moments and carry them along. I have had the privilege to coach these fine ladies through what some will say has been a rough year for our school. The amount of grit and fight that these ladies had helped them to grow and grow and get better and better each and every day.”
“They learned to serve tough from the service line in pressure moments. Which was one of our strengths that really helped us. The team ended the season with 154 aces, 22 aces in just the tw district matches that we played against Pocatello.”
“Our hitters added to their toolbox and learned how to use that when they were in a hard match. They learned how to never give up on each other because they could cover the court in five steps and they were going to get the ball up.”
“It's been a journey for the last few months but one that I would do with them over and over again. They are fighters and will always be welcome on my court! Thanks for giving me everything ladies!”
“Lastly, just a few thanks to people who have been there with us. Thanks to the parents who loved their daughters even when it was hard! Your daughters look up to you and your comfort was helpful! Thank you to our coaching staff with all the support and advice to help build the program. Thank you to David Allred for taking good care of all the injuries that we had the entire season! Thank you to Ken Gifford for seeing the vision of what my players needed and helped them to achieve their physical goals! It takes a village sometimes and these are great people who care about the student athletes!”