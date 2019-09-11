Preston competed in the Gold division of the Peg Petersen tournament in Pocatello over the weekend and finished in the top six out of 28 teams. They have put in a lot of time the last few weeks with games against Twin Falls, Mountain Crest and multiple opponents in the Petersen and Cokeville tournaments.
The Indians hosted Pocatello on Sep. 10 (score not available at press time) and travel to Century on Thursday, Sep. 12 at 4:30 p.m. They host a tri-match with West Side and Marsh Valley on Saturday, Sep. 14 at 10 a.m. and travel to Canyon Ridge for a tri-match with Canyon Ridge and Wood River on Tuesday, Sep 17 at 4:30 p.m.
“We have had teams who have pushed us and made us stronger already this season,” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “Each match reminds us how far we have come and then guides us in the areas that we need to improve on. We have gotten to see many of the teams in our districts the last two weeks. Some we have gotten to play and others that we have had the chance to watch during tournaments. We have our eyes open to what is ahead of us and every day we focus on those things to achieve our goals.”
In Twin Falls on Sep. 4 the Indians prevailed in four 26-24, 18-25, 25-12, 25-15.
Kills: Hailey Meek 12, Abie Keller 6, Ashlynn Sparks 5
Aces: Matti Whitehead 5, Abie Keller 4
Digs: Matti Whitehead 21, Abie Keller 18, Dru Despain 15
Assists: Hannah Stephenson 28
At the Cokeville Invitational on Aug. 31 the Indians won three and lost three.
Against Mountain Crest on Aug. 29 Preston lost in three 20-25, 12-25,18-25.
Kills: Abie Keller 3, Hailey Meek 3
Aces: Matti Whitehead 1
Blocks: Selyce Burnett 5
Digs: Matti Whitehead 20, Abie Keller 13
Assists: Hannah Stephenson 7