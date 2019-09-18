The Lady Indians have been playing some great volleyball with big district wins over Pocatello and Century last week. In another huge district match up they traveled to Canyon Ridge on Sept. 17, for a tri-match with the River Hawks and Wood River (scores not available at press time). At the time of writing the Indians held the number two spot in the district standings, just one win away from number one Wood River. Tuesday Sept. 24 they will be at Burley for another district tri-match with the Bobcats and Mountain Home beginning at 5 p.m.
At a home tri-match with Marsh Valley and West Side on Sept. 14 Preston swept both teams. They defeated Marsh Valley 25-16 and 25-19 and the Pirates 25-12 and 25-13.
Against the Eagles the Indian stats were — Kills: Hailey Meek 10, Hailey Winward 4 Aces: Hailey Winward 2 Digs: Matti Whitehead 9, Saige Meek 4, Hannah Stephenson 4 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 17
Their stats against West Side were Kills: Hailey Meek 7, Abie Keller 4, Saige Meek and Hailey Winward 4 each Aces: Abie Keller 3, Saige Meek 2 Digs: Matti Whitehead 10, Hannah Stephenson 5 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 20
At Century the Indians won in five, 15-5, 25-23, 25-17, 9-25, and finally a tight 15-13 win in the final set handing Century their first district loss since 2017. “It really was so great to see the girls compete and fight hard to execute our game plan against Century,” said Coach Karaska Haskell.
Preston started the week with a home game against Pocatello that they put away in four 25-21, 26-24, 23-25 and 25-19.
“Pocatello pushed us tonight,” Haskell said. “In set two, we really had to decide to put in more work. I looked up at 11-18 and knew we needed a change. We talked about tightening up our side of the net and to execute faster. My girls rose to the challenge and came back to win that 26-24. They are fighters!”
Kills: Hailey Meek 12, Hailey Winward 12 Aces: Abie Keller 2, Matti Whitehead 2, Hailey Winward 2 Blocks: Hailey Winward 3, Selyce Burnett 2 Digs: Matti Whitehead 24, Abie Keller 18 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 35