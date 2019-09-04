The Lady Indians had a tough schedule to start off the season with games against the top teams in the district: Century, who won state, and Twin Falls, who took second in the district tournament.
The Indians opened at home against Century and travelled to Mountain Crest before heading to the Cokeville Tournament over the weekend. Wednesday, Sep. 4 they travel to Twin Falls to play at 7:30 p.m.
Preston saw some good things in their season opener against Century on Aug 28. They lost to the Diamondbacks in three 13-25, 13-25 and 14-25 but learned a lot and look forward to implementing that knowledge.
“Century always has such a strong volleyball program,” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “It was a great first game for us to figure out where we were as a team and what we needed to improve on. We learned about what more we need to do and what we need to bring to each and every game. We are eager to get back on the court today against Mountain Crest and put those things into affect.”
Kills: Abie Keller 6, Hailey Winward 3 and Hailey Meek 3. Aces: Matti Whitehead 1. Blocks: Selyce Burnett 5 and Hailey Winward 3. Digs: Matti Whitehead 15, Dru Despain 7 and Abie Keller 7. Assists: Hannah Stephenson 8 and Matti Whitehead 4