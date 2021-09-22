PHS volleyball looking forward to home matches By TERESA CHIPMAN Citizen sports writer Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Preston is excited to finally have some home games this season. They host Grace and Filer on Tuesday, Sep. 21 with games beginning at 5 p.m. and Century on Tuesday, Sep. 28, at 7 p.m.Preston faced Marsh Valley and West Side in Dayton on Sep. 18. They lost to the Pirates 14-25, 12-25 & 15-25. Hobson had six kills. Palmer and Dru Despain had two aces apiece.Against Marsh Valley the Indians lost in three but played two very close sets 12-25, 22-25 & 25-27. Khloe Hobson and Abi Clark recorded five kills each and Gillian Bryce four. Clark had three blocks.On Sep. 16, Preston played their first conference game on the road against Pocatello and lost in three 16-25, 19-25 & 9-25 × Advertisement Hobson had nine kills and Lucy Zollinger five. Adree Selley recorded four aces and Tevya Palmer two.Against Shelley on Sep. 14, the Lady Indians lost in three, 13-25, 17-25 & 15-25.Hobson recorded five kills, Clark three and Zollinger two.They also played Rigby and lost in three 12-25, 13-25 & 19-25. Hobson and Clark picked up four kills each, Palmer two and Liz Harris two. Selley had five aces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Khloe Hobson Abi Clark Kill Sport Palmer Preston Two Indians Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Follow Teresa Chipman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Hyrum resident: Junk cars were placed to stabilize Hyrum Reservoir bank in '50s — they just didn't Ground cleared for large FedEx shipping center in Logan VIDEO: Farmers line road with ag equipment for Newton man's funeral Bear River Health Dept. issues public health order for by-class test-to-stay in elementary schools 'Day-biting' mosquito causes trouble in Cache Valley