Preston is excited to finally have some home games this season. They host Grace and Filer on Tuesday, Sep. 21 with games beginning at 5 p.m. and Century on Tuesday, Sep. 28, at 7 p.m.

Preston faced Marsh Valley and West Side in Dayton on Sep. 18. They lost to the Pirates 14-25, 12-25 & 15-25. Hobson had six kills. Palmer and Dru Despain had two aces apiece.

Against Marsh Valley the Indians lost in three but played two very close sets 12-25, 22-25 & 25-27. Khloe Hobson and Abi Clark recorded five kills each and Gillian Bryce four. Clark had three blocks.

On Sep. 16, Preston played their first conference game on the road against Pocatello and lost in three 16-25, 19-25 & 9-25

Hobson had nine kills and Lucy Zollinger five. Adree Selley recorded four aces and Tevya Palmer two.

Against Shelley on Sep. 14, the Lady Indians lost in three, 13-25, 17-25 & 15-25.

Hobson recorded five kills, Clark three and Zollinger two.

They also played Rigby and lost in three 12-25, 13-25 & 19-25. Hobson and Clark picked up four kills each, Palmer two and Liz Harris two. Selley had five aces.

