The Lady Indians are showing some fight as they near the end of the regular season. They honored their seniors before the game with Pocatello on Oct. 5, (score unavailable at press time) and have another shot at Century next week.
Preston took a set from Grace, at home, on Sep. 29, though they ended up losing in four: 13-25, 17-25, 25-22 and 20-25. Like the match with Century, the team stepped up and fought hard for a win in the third set. They also kept it close in both the second and fourth sets.
Khloe Hobson recorded 10 kills and Lucy Zollinger six. Hobson also had three aces. Tevya Palmer and Kendall Donaldson added two aces each.
At home against Century on Sep. 28, the Indians lost the first two sets 9-25 and 12-25. The third set was a whole different game.
“We made some changes in our lineup and got some fresh legs out on the court,” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “I always have players who know their role is to come in when called upon and make a difference. That's exactly what happened. The team, in general, is hungry to change how we compete against other teams and tonight when they knew it was a determining set, they made the choice to fight.”
Preston came from behind to win the third set 26-24 and though they lost the fourth 16-25, it was a boost to see that they can beat the Diamondbacks.
Hobson had 11 kills in the match, Zollinger five and Lily Gardner three. Abi Clark and Dru Despain recorded two aces each.