The Lady Indians volleyball team began the season with a jamboree and a tri-match at home against Shelley and Blackfoot before traveling to Wyoming for the Cokeville tournament. Tuesday, Aug. 30 they will be at Highland where they will face Highland and Skyline beginning at 5 p.m. They return to Pocatello Friday and Saturday, Sep 3-4 for the Peg Peterson Invitational. The Indians are currently 1-7 on the season.

