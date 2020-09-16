The PHS volleyball team continues to progress toward their goals. The Indians have a busy week starting with matches in Rigby against Rigby and Shelley (score unavailable at press time). They host Pocatello in their first conference game on Thursday, Sep. 17, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sep. 19, they attend a tri-match with Marsh Valley and West Side at 5 p.m in Dayton.
On Tuesday, Sep. 22, they will be in Blackfoot for matches with Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. Consistency will be key against the perennial powerhouse Idaho Falls.
On Sep. 10, the Indians traveled to Grace where they won in four: 15-25, 31-29, 25-18 and 25-22. Hailey Winward and Khloe Hobson recorded 13 kills each. Selyce Burnett had three aces and four blocks. Hannah Stephenson added 35 assists, and Dru Despain 24 digs.
“We started out slow in the match,” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “The girls had played Grace in our opening jamboree and we know them to be a scrappy team and they brought that with them to the match on Thursday. Once we started finding a groove, their confidence rose up with them. They worked hard to do their jobs and to help the team when we found ourselves in a rut. The second set really proved a lot to the girls that they have more push and determination than they realize sometimes.”
At the Peg Peterson Tournament on Sep. 4-5, in Pocatello. the Indians took third in the silver bracket and were 11th out of the 23 teams that competed in total.