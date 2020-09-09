At home against Hillcrest on Sep. 2, the Indians took it all the way to five game alternating wins with the Knights 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15 but ultimately lost the final set, 5-15. They traveled to Pocatello for the Peg Peterson Tournament over the weekend (score unavailable at press time).
Emily Longhurst and Hailey Winward had eight kills apiece. Hannah Stephenson recorded 27 assists, Akazia Knapp four blocks, Adree Selley four aces, Khloe Hobson 16 digs and Dru Despain 15.
Libero Matti Whitehead was still out with an injury. The team is looking forward to her return. “Matti is working hard on her recovery!” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “The hope is to have her back on the court for next week’s home match against Grace. We are missing her drive, knowledge and leadership. The girls have done well adjusting and stepping up. They are learning as they go and are really seeing how much she does for our defense. It will be a great day when we are healthy and can compete at our full abilities.”
Though there were not as many fans as some home matches, it was a welcome change from the away games. The crowd helped keep the team’s energy level high and contributed a great deal to the overall feel of the competition.
“It was nice to have a home game with our fans there. Everywhere else has been so restricted that it makes it not as exciting,” said Coach Haskell.