The Lady Indians host Jerome on Thursday, Oct. 3, and travel to Minico on Oct. 8, for district volleyball matches. Both begin at 7:30 p.m against teams Preston has defeated earlier in the season, but anything can happen as the season winds down. Both teams will be out to avenge those earlier losses and move up in the standings.
At home on Sept. 26, the Indians took care of Minico in three: 25-22, 25-10 and 25-16.
“We started out pretty slow in the first,” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “We played around with them and let them control the pace of the game. Going into the second we made the change and got going. The girls made less errors and found better holes on the other side of the net, which helped keep our momentum going.”
Aces: Matti Whitehead 2 Kills: Hailey Meek 13, Abie Keller 7 Blocks: Hannah Stephenson 2, Hailey Winward 2 Digs: Matti Whitehead 17, Dru Despain 10 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 26
In a tri-match with Burley and Mountain Home on Sept. 24 the Indians split, losing to Burley in four: 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, and beating Mountain Home in three: 25-7, 25-14 and 25-20.
Against Mountain Home the stats were — Kills: Hailey Meek 17, Hailey Winward 10 Aces: Matti Whitehead 5, Hailey Winward 2 Blocks: Selyce Burnett 2, Hailey Winward 2 Digs: Matti Whitehead 15, Saige Meek 9, Hannah Stephenson 9 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 31
The stats against Burley were as follows — Kills: Hailey Winward 11, Abie Keller 6 Blocks: Ashlynn Sparks 2 Digs: Matti Whitehead 27, Saige Meek 22 Aces: Hannah Stephenson 2 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 29