The PHS volleyball team traveled to Minico on Oct. 8, and play in Pocatello on Thursday, Oct. 10. The Indians will finish out the regular season at home against Pocatello on Tuesday, Oct. 15. They will honor their seniors before the match. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m. with JV and freshmen starting at 6 p.m.
The Indians faced Jerome on Oct. 3, and won in three sets 25-13, 25-21 and 25-12. Before the match Preston announced honored former coach Launa Moser as a cancer survivor for their dig pink night recognizing breast cancer survivors.
“What a great night celebrating someone so special! It’s been so fun learning more about the traditions Launa Moser has brought to Preston volleyball. She is one tough fighter! Much love from our teams to you!!” the team posted on their facebook page.
The Indians started off well against the Tigers but lost some of their momentum in the second set.
“We ... had a hard time finding a rhythm,” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “We had to dig ourselves out of a pretty big hole. They knew they could get after it and take the set back in their control.”
Though it took some time, the Indians came back to win the second set and then breezed through the third.
Aces: Hailey Winward 4, Matti Whitehead 4 Kills: Hailey Meek 14, Abie Keller 9, Hailey Winward 7 Blocks: Selyce Burnett 3, Hailey Winward 2 Digs: Matti Whitehead 7, Abie Keller 7 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 33.