Preston competed in the Bob Firman Invitational on Sep. 24 at Eagle Island State Park in Boise. Teams from nine different states, over 147 High Schools, 59 middle schools and over 4,300 runners competed in the event. Preston will run today, Sep. 28, at the American West Heritage Center in the annual Cache Box Invitational.
The Preston girls competed as one of 19 teams in the Elite Championship race and finished sixth overall against some of the top teams in the northwestern United States. Timpanogos finished first with 82, Corner Canyon second at 113, Boise third with 113, Park City fourth also at 113, Rocky Mountain fifth with 169 and Preston sixth.
Tenley Kirkbride finished 30th overall with a personal best time of 19:28. Maren Leffler was 37th overall with a personal best of 19:37. Myah Atchley was 42nd with a personal best of 19:43. Angelie Scott was 53rd (19:49), and Ashley Scott 56th (19:53), Elly Jeppsen 72nd (20:11), and Oakley Reid was 89th (20:32).
“The girls ran great today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We had some personal bests and season bests and feel like there is still room for improvement. Our pack time today was 25 seconds which is excellent and the girls competed well with some of the top high schools in the surrounding states. They are doing some impressive things. Other highlights for the girls were Bethany Moore won the freshman race with a time of 19:39. Corin Leffler was 5th (20:34), and Tess Nelson 12th (21:02) in the freshman races. Alyssa Crowther was 57th (22:01) in the Varsity division II race and Payce Jones finished sixth overall in the 7th/8th grade race with a time of 11:36.”
The boys team finished 10th in the Division I Varsity race with schools names from L-Z. Luke Visser led the Indians finishing seventh overall with a time of 16:23. Ty Robertson was 33rd (16:53), Tristan Lyon 76th (17:38), Druw Jones 94th (17:53), Jake Cordner 98th (17:55), and Burton Bevans 127th (18:22). Skyline finished on top with 112 points followed by Timberline at 133, and Star Valley with 180.
“We had a lot of improvements in the boys race today,” said Jones. “Our pack time was (1:32) this week and has been around 2:30-3:00 minutes. The boys are getting better each week and hopefully we can stay healthy and run our best here late in the season. In the freshman race Porter Campbell led Preston finishing 23rd with a time of 18:03. Rhett Schumann was 50th (19:03). The top runner in the Varsity Division II race was 173rd with a time of 19:32. The Preston Junior High Boys were 4th out of 28 middle school teams. Brooks Campbell was 21st (11:01), Khai Jeppsen 28th (11:16) to lead Preston.”
WEST SIDE RESULTS
The Pirate cross-county teams traveled to Boise for the Bob Firman Invitational last week where they participated in the Varsity Division II category. On Thursday, Sep. 29 they will be in Blackfoot for the Snake River Invitational at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Bradyn Noreen led the boys with an eighth-place finish and time of 16:31.8. He was followed by Grant Clawson (17:26.6), Koby Telford (18:08.5), Kaden Telford (18:25.6), Brennon Winward (18:33.5), Preston Grimm (19:00.0) and Sam Tolman (19:41.6).
The girls were led by Keziah Westover who finished 10th with a time of 20:16.6. Aubrie Barzee (21:32.7) was next for the Lady Pirates then Eliza Olson (22:59.7), and Jacie Johnson (23:44.3).
