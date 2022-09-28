Support Local Journalism

Preston competed in the Bob Firman Invitational on Sep. 24 at Eagle Island State Park in Boise. Teams from nine different states, over 147 High Schools, 59 middle schools and over 4,300 runners competed in the event. Preston will run today, Sep. 28, at the American West Heritage Center in the annual Cache Box Invitational.

The Preston girls competed as one of 19 teams in the Elite Championship race and finished sixth overall against some of the top teams in the northwestern United States. Timpanogos finished first with 82, Corner Canyon second at 113, Boise third with 113, Park City fourth also at 113, Rocky Mountain fifth with 169 and Preston sixth.

