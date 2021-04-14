The Indians had a rough week with with losses to Malad and Marsh Valley ending their five-game winning streak. They traveled to Century for their first district matchup on April 13 (score unavailable at press time) and today at 3:30 Preston will host a doubleheader with the Diamondbacks.
On Friday, April 16, they travel to Shelley to play at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, April 20 they will be in Bear Lake for a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. The Indians beat both Shelley and Bear Lake earlier in the season.
Preston knew going in that they would be challenged facing the number one programs in 2A and 3A. “They are really strong programs,” said Coach Kenny Inglet who has coached some of the players on both opposing teams. “They are both undefeated so far,” he said before the games. “We need to be really smart with pitching to be ready for conference play. We will keep pitch counts low and develop some of our pitchers who don’t pitch as much.”
In the opener in Marsh Valley on April 10, the Indians plated one run in the fourth inning giving them a 1-0 lead. They held the Eagles scoreless until the sixth inning. At the top of the inning Preston scored again, going 2-0, but Marsh Valley rallied and brought five runners home to take a 5-2 lead. The Indians plated one more in the top of the seventh but couldn’t catch the Eagles and lost 3-5.
The nightcap started off well with five runs for the Indians in the first inning, but Marsh Valley nearly matched them with four in the bottom of the inning. Preston plated two more in the second and again in the third for a 9-5 advantage, but the Eagles wiped it away in the fourth with four runs and pulled ahead in the fifth with two more. Both teams plated a run in the sixth to make it 10-12 in favor of Marsh Valley. Preston was unable to score in the top of the seventh so the game ended with a loss.
Chayse Oxborrow recorded four RBI’s, Davon Inglet three and Trevyn Hadley two.
Against Malad, on April 7, the Indians tied the game 2-2 in the second inning, but in an exercise in which each player filled a new position, that was all they could muster at the plate. Malad added one run in the second and five in the fifth to win it 8-2.